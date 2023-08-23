BAFL 40.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
BIPL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.59%)
BOP 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.1%)
DGKC 50.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
FCCL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.94%)
FFL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
HBL 99.79 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.8%)
HUBC 84.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.69%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.9%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
MLCF 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.6%)
OGDC 100.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.42%)
PIBTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
PPL 76.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.38%)
PRL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.9%)
SSGC 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.27%)
TPLP 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.06%)
TRG 94.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.49%)
UNITY 25.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,810 Increased By 11.1 (0.23%)
BR30 17,076 Increased By 165.6 (0.98%)
KSE100 47,419 Increased By 0.7 (0%)
KSE30 16,854 Increased By 52.3 (0.31%)
Popular sitcom ‘Frasier’ all set for sequel series in October

  • Series will premier on Paramount+ on October 12
BR Life & Style Published 23 Aug, 2023 06:21pm
L-R: Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy Crane and Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane in ‘Frasier’. Photo: Paramount+
L-R: Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy Crane and Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane in ‘Frasier’. Photo: Paramount+

Kelsey Grammer is all set to reprise his role as radio psychologist in a sequel also titled ‘Frasier’, which is set to debut on Paramount+ on October 12.

A teaser was released on the Paramount+ Instagram account on Tuesday, with a revamped version of the original theme song, also sung by Grammer.

The 10-episode series will feature Grammer embarking on a new chapter in his life as he returns to Boston, away from Seattle where the original series ‘Frasier’ was based.

Also returning will be Frasier’s now-grown son Freddy, played by Jack Cutmore-Scott, who is a firefighter, reported Deadline on Tuesday.

Bebe Neuwirth is all set to reprise the role of Lilith, Frasier’s ex-wife, which originated on the hit NBC series ‘Cheers’. Peri Gilpin, who played Roz in the original ‘Frasier’, is also set to return.

The new series also stars Anders Keith as David, son of Niles (David Hyde Pierce) and Daphne (Jane Leeves). Pierce opted not to return for the sequel, added the Deadline report.

Also joining the cast will be Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy-turned-university professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department and Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve.

James Burrows – co-creator of ‘Cheers’ who directed nearly all series episodes and episodes of the original ‘Frasier’ – has directed the first two episodes, reported Deadline.

The series will debut with two initial episodes followed by a weekly drop of new episodes every Thursday. It will concurrently also be broadcast on CBS.

