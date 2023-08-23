Popular sitcom ‘Frasier’ all set for sequel series in October

Kelsey Grammer is all set to reprise his role as radio psychologist in a sequel also titled ‘Frasier’, which is set to debut on Paramount+ on October 12.

A teaser was released on the Paramount+ Instagram account on Tuesday, with a revamped version of the original theme song, also sung by Grammer.

View this post on Instagram

The 10-episode series will feature Grammer embarking on a new chapter in his life as he returns to Boston, away from Seattle where the original series ‘Frasier’ was based.

Also returning will be Frasier’s now-grown son Freddy, played by Jack Cutmore-Scott, who is a firefighter, reported Deadline on Tuesday.

Bebe Neuwirth is all set to reprise the role of Lilith, Frasier’s ex-wife, which originated on the hit NBC series ‘Cheers’. Peri Gilpin, who played Roz in the original ‘Frasier’, is also set to return.

The new series also stars Anders Keith as David, son of Niles (David Hyde Pierce) and Daphne (Jane Leeves). Pierce opted not to return for the sequel, added the Deadline report.

Also joining the cast will be Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy-turned-university professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department and Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve.

James Burrows – co-creator of ‘Cheers’ who directed nearly all series episodes and episodes of the original ‘Frasier’ – has directed the first two episodes, reported Deadline.

The series will debut with two initial episodes followed by a weekly drop of new episodes every Thursday. It will concurrently also be broadcast on CBS.