BAFL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.57%)
BIPL 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
DGKC 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.93%)
FABL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
FFL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
HBL 98.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.82%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.8%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
MLCF 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
OGDC 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
PIBTL 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.2%)
PPL 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PRL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
SSGC 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
TPLP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
TRG 94.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,774 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.53%)
BR30 16,989 Increased By 78.8 (0.47%)
KSE100 47,223 Decreased By -195 (-0.41%)
KSE30 16,735 Decreased By -66.6 (-0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee recovery to stall on dollar strength before Jackson Hole meeting

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2023 10:26am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to decline on Wednesday, weighed down by the rise in the US dollar ahead of the key meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole later this week.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 82.98-83.02 to the US dollar, compared with its close of 82.9350 in the previous session.

It “was always expected to be a challenge” for the rupee to hold above 83, a forex trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

The rupee “will spend more time around 83 and will not do much” till we hear from Fed Chair Powell, he said.

Powell’s speech on Friday at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will be keenly watched for clues on the outlook for interest rates.

Given the recent jump in US Treasury yields and resilient US economic data, investors will be looking for clues on whether more rate hikes will be needed to ward off the inflation threat and clarity on how long rates are likely to remain higher.

Powell’s comments will likely provide clarity on what he thinks is the reason for the move on US Treasury yields, ING Bank said.

The bottom line, for us, “is that it looks too early” for the Fed to sound the all-clear on inflation and the dollar probably remains higher, ING Bank said.

The dollar index hit an over two-month-high of 103.71 in the New York session on Tuesday. Most Asian currencies dropped on Wednesday, with the attention squarely on the yuan.

China’s central bank has been taking steps to contain the decline in the currency.

The offshore yuan was just above 7.30 to the dollar.

US dollar Indian rupee ING Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee recovery to stall on dollar strength before Jackson Hole meeting

Intra-day update: rupee continues to stay under pressure against US dollar

Inflows improved in July: IMF SBA gives comfort level to multilaterals, bilaterals: MEA officials

Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill: SC urged to suspend operation of two ‘laws’

Power generation, distribution to provinces: Senate panel seeks briefing from PD

Paper importers level allegations against shipping cos, Customs

Gold stabilises at $1,900 level as investors await rate cues

Abhi’s valuation grew to $90m in two years

Tax amnesty scheme beneficiaries: PIC summons FBR chief for not providing information

Cable car ordeal ends with all on board, mostly children, rescued

PM pledges ‘most transparent’ elections

Read more stories