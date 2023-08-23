BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 22, 2023
BR Web Desk Published August 23, 2023 Updated August 23, 2023 08:42am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • No proposal to ban PTI under consideration: Interim interior minister

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 edges lower in directionless trade

Read here for details.

  • Gold gains further in local market as rupee declines to record low

Read here for details.

  • BankIslami’s consolidated profit up 253% in 6MCY23

Read here for details.

  • Caretaker govt to ensure transparent, impartial election process: PM Kakar

Read here for details.

  • Six Indian smugglers apprehended inside Pakistani territory: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s power generation up nearly 5% year-on-year

Read here for details.

  • Battagram cable car: all 8 passengers have been rescued, confirms caretaker PM Kakar

Read here for details.

  • Inflows improved in July: IMF SBA gives comfort level to multilaterals, bilaterals: MEA officials

Read here for details.

  • Sutlej River attains very high water level: Over 0.25m people evacuated, shifted to safe places

Read here for details.

