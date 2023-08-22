BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
FFL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.29%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.18%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 74.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,804 Increased By 11.1 (0.23%)
BR30 17,052 Increased By 141.5 (0.84%)
KSE100 47,418 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,801 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 edges lower in directionless trade

BR Web Desk Published 22 Aug, 2023 08:28pm

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark index KSE-100 closed slightly lower on Tuesday after witnessing a directionless session amid lack of positive triggers.

The KSE-100 remained range-bound since start of the session, managing to hit an intra-day high of 47,675.22. However, profit-taking erased the gains.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 47,417.90, down by 30.06 points or 0.06%.

“The equity market remained range-bound today [Tuesday] amid dearth of positive triggers,” brokerage house Topline Securities said in its market report.

However, it added, energy chain remained in the limelight on the back of hopes of circular debt settlement.

During the trading hours banks, E&P, and OMC sector stocks gained momentum as OGDC, MARI, PPL, PSO & BAFL cumulatively added 121 points, On the flip side BAHL, HUBC, and DAWH collectively lost value to weigh down on the index by -56 points, brokerage house Topline Securities said.

On Monday, the KSE-100 had fallen by 770.54 points as negativity persisted at the PSX.

On the economic front, the Pakistani rupee fell to a new record low against the US dollar, depreciating 0.63% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday. At close, the rupee settled at 299.01, a decrease of Rs1.88, as per the State Bank of Pakistan.

Power generation in Pakistan clocked in at 14,839 GWh (19,945MW) in July 2023, up 4.9% as compared to the same period last year. Back in July 2022, power generation had stood at 14,151 GWh (19,020MW).

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 185.75 million from 211.23 million on Monday.

The value of shares declined to Rs6.22 billion from Rs7.07 billion in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 25.87 million shares, followed by Nishat Power with 16.05 million shares and Oil & Gas Development Company Limited with 13.63 million shares.

Shares of 316 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 141 registered an increase, 152 recorded a fall, and 23 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE 100 KSE100 KSE100 index Pakistan Stock Market

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 edges lower in directionless trade

Record low in inter-bank market: rupee settles at 299.01 against US dollar

Caretaker govt to ensure transparent, impartial election process: PM Kakar

Six soldiers embrace martyrdom, 4 terrorists killed

Six Indian smugglers apprehended inside Pakistani territory: ISPR

Gold gains further in local market as rupee declines to record low

Rauf leads Pakistan’s rout of Afghanistan in first ODI

Pakistan’s power generation up nearly 5% year-on-year

BankIslami’s consolidated profit up 253% in 6MCY23

Sri Lanka central bank likely to cut rates again as inflation eases

Read more stories