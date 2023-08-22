Caretaker govt to ensure transparent, impartial election process: PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar reiterated on Tuesday the interim government will ensure upcoming general elections are conducted in a transparent and impartial manner that is acceptable to all, Aaj News reported.

The interim prime minister said in a press conference after visiting Mazar-e-Quaid to pay tribute and offer Fateha that the caretaker government would only function for a limited period to ensure the election process.

The premier stressed the significance of holding fair elections as Pakistan moves through its constitutional transition period.

Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, caretaker chief minister Justice Maqbool Baqir (retd), and members of the cabinet were in attendance with the prime minister.

The interim prime minister was making his first trip to Karachi since taking office.

The prime minister stated that he, along with a small number of his cabinet members, had come to pay respects to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to reaffirm their commitment to working for the success and prosperity of the nation by focusing on the social contract that gave rise to a separate state.

He referred to the nation’s founding father’s speech before the Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947, saying it was centered on minorities’ rights and equality for all people.

Earlier, the prime minister laid a floral wreath at the grave of the nation’s founder and offered Fateha, saying that the country’s people would excel in a variety of fields as a result of their talents. He said that this was the country’s future.

He also penned down his expressions in the visitors’ book.