BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
FFL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.29%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.18%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 74.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,799 Increased By 6.8 (0.14%)
BR30 16,911 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 47,418 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,801 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KOTRA hosts ‘2023 Korea-Pakistan Bio-Medical Forums’

Press Release Published 23 Aug, 2023 05:50am

KARACHI: 2023 Korea-Pakistan Bio-Medical Forum took place on August 22, 2023, at a hotel in Karachi. This event was hosted by KOTRA Karachi and is a significant component of the celebrations marking the 40th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Korea and Pakistan.

In attendance were notable figures including His Excellency Yi Sung Ho, Consul General, Karachi Office of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea; Chung Jin Han, Chairman of the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Investors in Pakistan; Joonho Min, Director General of KOTRA Karachi; Syed Farooq Bukhari, Chairman of PPMA and Masood Ahmed, Chairman of HDAP, along with other distinguished dignitaries.

Opening the event, His Excellency Yi Sung Ho extended a warm welcome to all esteemed participants. He congratulated KOTRA Karachi for organizing such a significant event on the occasion of the 40th Diplomatic Anniversary between the Republic of Korea and Pakistan.

Yi Sung Ho expressed his belief in the potential for both nations to amplify their bilateral trade and investment activities, particularly in Medical Equipment & Pharmaceutical sector.

Masood Ahmed, as Chairman of HDAP, underscored the pivotal role played by HDAP, a representative entity for the industry in Pakistan, in promoting ethical and safety standards, guiding regulatory modifications, and shaping the healthcare landscape of the country.

While the industry depends heavily on imports, awareness of Korean medical devices is somewhat limited. Nevertheless, there exists an opportunity for Korean products to make inroads by offering competitive pricing and quality. Bilateral trade agreements stand to facilitate business synergies between Pakistan and Korea.

During the forum, Muhammad Zeeshan from Fabnos International, a prominent importer of Dental Equipment in Pakistan, interpreted the dynamics of the Dental Industry in Pakistan. This sector encompasses dental implants, materials, equipment, and medicines.

Dominated by imports, the market’s value hovers around $100 million with 18 government and 43 private dental colleges, Pakistan serves as both a local and Afghan market hub.

The country also manufactures dental instruments for global export. The document further accentuated the presence of Korean brands in Pakistan and emphasized the potential for deeper Pakistan-Korean collaborations within the dental domain.

Tauqeerul Haq, Former Chairman of PPMA, offered a comprehensive overview of Pakistan’s Pharmaceutical Landscape. He highlighted the country’s closely regulated market, boasting over 700 pharmaceutical companies and a skilled workforce.

The industry maintains a strong focus on consistent product launches, upholding high-quality benchmarks, and adhering to best practices for medicines, medical devices, and related products.

The South Korean footprint is growing through joint ventures, distributor agreements, and governmental partnerships aimed at mutual gains.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan south korea KOTRA Korea Pakistan Bio Medical Forum

Comments

1000 characters

KOTRA hosts ‘2023 Korea-Pakistan Bio-Medical Forums’

Inflows improved in July: IMF SBA gives comfort level to multilaterals, bilaterals: MEA officials

PM pledges ‘most transparent’ elections

Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill: SC urged to suspend operation of two ‘laws’

Power generation, distribution to provinces: Senate panel seeks briefing from PD

Paper importers level allegations against shipping cos, Customs

Cable car ordeal ends with all on board, mostly children, rescued

Sutlej River attains very high water level: Over 0.25m people evacuated, shifted to safe places

Digital census: PPP, MQM-P say concerned about ‘under-reporting’ of Sindh population

Abhi’s valuation grew to $90m in two years

Tax amnesty scheme beneficiaries: PIC summons FBR chief for not providing information

Read more stories