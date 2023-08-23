Underserved regions: Zong 4G, HANDS join hands to improve education standards

KARACHI: Zong 4G, a leader in Pakistan’s telecommunications sector, has joined forces with the Health and Nutrition Development Society (HANDS) to bring about a revolutionary change in education for underserved regions.

This collaboration will establish an advanced digital lab at Karachi’s FAS Noor Muhammad School, equipped with cutting-edge technology. The goal is to enhance students’ technical skills and digital access, empowering them with valuable abilities for their future careers.

Designed for 91 students, with over 50% being girls, this facility will become a hub of digital learning. By providing unlimited access to computational resources and educational tools, Zong 4G and HANDS are bridging the digital gap, equipping young minds with essential knowledge to excel in the digital age.

HANDS, a non-profit organisation, is dedicated to positive transformation in areas like livelihood, health, education, and disaster management. Working with Zong 4G, they aim to integrate technology-driven solutions to advance their mission and contribute to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The official spokesperson for Zong 4G conveyed his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, “Zong 4G is resolute in leveraging technology for constructive societal impact.

Our collaboration with HANDS seamlessly aligns with our vision as we endeavour to empower Pakistan’s youth through education and digital literacy. We firmly believe that this digital lab will play a pivotal role in shaping the destinies of these young learners.”

Dr Sheikh Tanveer Ahmed, CEO of HANDS, echoed this sentiment, affirming, “Our collaboration with Zong 4G marks a significant stride in our ongoing endeavours to uplift marginalized communities. By providing access to digital learning tools, we are enabling these students to embark on uncharted horizons and unlock their latent potential. Together with Zong 4G, we are collectively forging a more promising future for Pakistan.”

