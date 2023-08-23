Minister visits LG dept

KARACHI: The Caretaker Local Government Minister Sindh, Mubin Jumani, visited the Sindh Local Government Department where Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Sindh Syed Najam Ahmad Shah gave him a detailed briefing on the working of the department.

Najam Ahmad Shah, while briefing the caretaker minister, said that the Sindh Local Government Department is the mother department of all the local government institutions, authorities and affiliate offices which provides all the possible support and guidance to all the institutions which lie under its umbrella.

He said that all the officers in local government and attached institutes are appointed with full merit and transparency so that the general public would not face any kind of inconvenience or delay in their works.

Speaking on this occasion, Mubeen Jumani said that the current Caretaker Setup will carry out its duties with devotion until the next general elections and continuation of development works and the implementation of merit will be their first priority.

