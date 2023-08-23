BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
FFL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.29%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.18%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 74.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,799 Increased By 6.8 (0.14%)
BR30 16,911 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 47,418 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,801 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.16%)
Oil prices dip

Published 23 Aug, 2023

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell slightly on Tuesday as investors remained focused on the likelihood that China’s economic malaise will keep hobbling demand from the world’s top crude importer.

Brent crude was down 36 cents at $84.10 a barrel by 11:45 a.m. EDT (1545 GMT). The more active US West Texas Intermediate October contract slipped 36 cents to $79.76.

The front-month WTI contract was down 19 cents at $80.53 a barrel on very limited volume ahead of its imminent expiry. China, the world’s second-largest economy, is considered crucial to shoring up oil demand over the rest of the year. Its sluggish economic activity has frustrated markets as pledged stimulus has fallen short of expectations, including a smaller than expected cut in a key lending benchmark on Monday.

“Saudi and Russian output cuts have been largely negated by weakening crude demand from China that appeared to develop last month and is apt to continue through the rest of the summer,” said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates LLC in Galena, Illinois.

Amplifying demand concerns, US central bank officials have not ruled out further interest rate hikes to contain inflation.

The US is expected to continue to draw on its oil stocks. A preliminary Reuters poll showed that crude oil and gasoline inventories were expected to have fallen last week, with data from American Petroleum Institute due later on Tuesday.

