BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
FFL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.29%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.18%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 74.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,799 Increased By 6.8 (0.14%)
BR30 16,911 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 47,418 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,801 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2023 05:50am

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/ (Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
International Steels   30.06.2023     25% (F)      3,518.790        8,09       26.09.2023    19.09.2023 to
Limited                Year End                                                10.30.A.M        26.09.2023
                                                                               AGM
Gulistan Spinning      30.06.2022     Nil          (2.761)            -        13.09.2023    06.09.2023 to
Mills Limited          Year End                                                09.00.A.M        13.09.2023
                                                                               AGM
==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

dividend Bonus announcements

Comments

1000 characters

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

Inflows improved in July: IMF SBA gives comfort level to multilaterals, bilaterals: MEA officials

PM pledges ‘most transparent’ elections

Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill: SC urged to suspend operation of two ‘laws’

Power generation, distribution to provinces: Senate panel seeks briefing from PD

Paper importers level allegations against shipping cos, Customs

Cable car ordeal ends with all on board, mostly children, rescued

Sutlej River attains very high water level: Over 0.25m people evacuated, shifted to safe places

Digital census: PPP, MQM-P say concerned about ‘under-reporting’ of Sindh population

Abhi’s valuation grew to $90m in two years

Tax amnesty scheme beneficiaries: PIC summons FBR chief for not providing information

Read more stories