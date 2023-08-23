KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== International Steels 30.06.2023 25% (F) 3,518.790 8,09 26.09.2023 19.09.2023 to Limited Year End 10.30.A.M 26.09.2023 AGM Gulistan Spinning 30.06.2022 Nil (2.761) - 13.09.2023 06.09.2023 to Mills Limited Year End 09.00.A.M 13.09.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

