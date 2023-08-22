BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
FFL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.29%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.18%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 74.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,804 Increased By 11.1 (0.23%)
BR30 17,052 Increased By 141.5 (0.84%)
KSE100 47,418 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,801 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.16%)
Most Gulf markets track oil prices lower; Egypt jumps

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2023 06:58pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday on falling oil prices, while the approaching Jackson Hole Symposium also weighed on investor sentiment.

Oil prices - which fuels the Gulf economy - were little changed as investors remained downbeat on China’s economic malaise hobbling demand from the world’s top crude importer, limiting the impact of supply cuts.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.3%, extending losses from the previous session, with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services losing 1%, while oil giant Saudi Aramco was down 0.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.1%.

The Qatari benchmark gave up early gains to finish 0.1% lower, weighed down by a 1% fall in Commercial Bank and a 0.3% decrease in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

Most Gulf markets fall as China’s rate cut disappoints

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.4%, helped by a 1.4% gain in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

The Dubai stock market remained stable with traders being cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s event this week. Traders could monitor speeches from the Fed’s governors for clues on monetary policy, said Ahmed Negm, Head of Market Research MENA at XS.com.

Oil and gas exporting countries in the Gulf tend to follow the Fed’s rate move, as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar. Only the Kuwaiti dinar is pegged to a basket of currencies, which includes the dollar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced 1.7%, as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory including tobacco monopoly Easter Company, which jumped 8.5% after receiving several offers from foreign investors to buy up to 15.3% of the shares.

Egypt promised the International Monetary Fund it would roll back the state’s involvement in the economy and allow private companies a much greater role as part of a $3 billion, 46-month financial support package signed in December.

Egypt’s petroleum ministry on Tuesday announced a new oil discovery in the Geisum and Tawila West Concession in the Gulf of Suez.

=======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     fell 0.3% to 11,378
 ABU DHABI        lost 0.1% to 9,766
 DUBAI            rose 0.4% to 4,069
 QATAR            eased 0.1% to 10,455
 EGYPT            leapt 1.7% to 18,217
 BAHRAIN          was up 0.1% to 1,964
 OMAN             down 0.1% to 4,773
 KUWAIT           added 0.2% to 7,717
=======================================
