Russia says it destroys Ukrainian boat in Black Sea

MOSCOW: Russia said on Tuesday its forces destroyed a Ukrainian military boat in the Black Sea, the second vessel it claims to have attacked in the space of a few hours.

“On August 22 at about 11:00 Moscow time (0800 GMT) east of Snake Island, a US-made Willard Sea Force speedboat with a Ukrainian landing group was destroyed by a Russian army aircraft,” Moscow’s defence ministry said.

Ship from Ukraine port nears Turkiye despite Russian blockade

Both Ukraine and Russia have ramped up activity in the area after a United Nations-brokered deal to ensure safe navigation for grain ships in the Black Sea collapsed last month.

Moscow claims to have thwarted a string of Ukrainian marine drone attacks on its warships, including last Thursday evening, when it said a drone attacked its Black Sea Fleet.