BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
FFL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.29%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.18%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 74.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,804 Increased By 11.1 (0.23%)
BR30 17,052 Increased By 141.5 (0.84%)
KSE100 47,418 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,801 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says it destroys Ukrainian boat in Black Sea

AFP Published 22 Aug, 2023 05:27pm
The first cargo ship using new Black Sea shipping lanes is seen leaving the southern port of Odesa on August 16, 2023. Photo: AFP
The first cargo ship using new Black Sea shipping lanes is seen leaving the southern port of Odesa on August 16, 2023. Photo: AFP

MOSCOW: Russia said on Tuesday its forces destroyed a Ukrainian military boat in the Black Sea, the second vessel it claims to have attacked in the space of a few hours.

“On August 22 at about 11:00 Moscow time (0800 GMT) east of Snake Island, a US-made Willard Sea Force speedboat with a Ukrainian landing group was destroyed by a Russian army aircraft,” Moscow’s defence ministry said.

Ship from Ukraine port nears Turkiye despite Russian blockade

Both Ukraine and Russia have ramped up activity in the area after a United Nations-brokered deal to ensure safe navigation for grain ships in the Black Sea collapsed last month.

Moscow claims to have thwarted a string of Ukrainian marine drone attacks on its warships, including last Thursday evening, when it said a drone attacked its Black Sea Fleet.

Russia Black Sea Black Sea ports RUssia Ukraine war Gina Raimondo

Comments

1000 characters

Russia says it destroys Ukrainian boat in Black Sea

Operation underway to rescue 8 trapped in KPK cable car

Pakistan’s power generation up nearly 5% year-on-year

Six soldiers embrace martyrdom, 4 terrorists killed

Six Indian smugglers apprehended inside Pakistani territory: ISPR

BankIslami’s consolidated profit up 253% in 6MCY23

Sri Lanka central bank likely to cut rates again as inflation eases

UN says over 200 former Afghan military, officials killed since Taliban takeover

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clash

Dubai airport tops pre-pandemic passenger traffic in first half

Power sector grabs finance minister’s immediate attention

Read more stories