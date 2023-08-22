BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
FFL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.29%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.18%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 74.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,804 Increased By 11.1 (0.23%)
BR30 17,052 Increased By 141.5 (0.84%)
KSE100 47,418 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,801 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.16%)
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end lower as industrials weigh

  • CSE All Share index settled down 0.52% at 11,279.03
Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2023 04:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, dragged by losses in industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.52% at 11,279.03.

Sri Lanka’s central bank is expected to further loosen monetary policy on Thursday by cutting interest rates, albeit by a smaller degree than previous cuts, as it looks to use the rapid decline in inflation as an opportunity to foster growth.

Sri Lanka’s consumer inflation rate more than halved to 4.6% year-on-year in July helped by falling food prices, the statistics department said on Monday.

Expolanka Holdings PLC and LOLC Holdings PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share on Tuesday, falling 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as consumer staples and financials weigh

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 81 million shares from 169 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 2.93 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($9 million) from 4.38 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 307.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.77 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

