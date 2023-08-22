BAFL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy has ‘fruitful’ talks with Serbian president

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2023 01:16pm

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he had had “open, honest and fruitful” talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

“An open, honest, and fruitful meeting with the President of Serbia,” Zelenskiy, who is visiting Athens, wrote on the Telegram messaging app under a photograph of the two leaders shaking hands.

Zelensky, IAEA chief visit Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region

“Good conversation on respect for the UN Charter and the inviolability of borders…On our nations’ shared future in the common European home. On developing our relations, that is in our mutual interest,” Zelenskiy wrote.

