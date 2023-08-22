BAFL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-6.84%)
BIPL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.41%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.63%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
DFML 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.08%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.73%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.86%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.46%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.83%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.15%)
OGDC 96.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.64%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.64%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.22%)
PIOC 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.25%)
PPL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.26%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.69%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.72%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.29%)
TPLP 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-3.67%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.04%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,793 Decreased By -90.8 (-1.86%)
BR30 16,911 Decreased By -375.7 (-2.17%)
KSE100 47,448 Decreased By -770.5 (-1.6%)
KSE30 16,828 Decreased By -302.7 (-1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FIA granted 4-day physical remand of Qureshi

Fazal Sher Published 22 Aug, 2023 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: A special court, on Monday, granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) four-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

Earlier, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge, Abu Al-Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, has been appointed as the judge of the special court, who will hear the cases registered under the Official Secrets Act from across the country.

The court conducted in-camera proceedings of the case.

The agency produced the PTI vice chairman who was arrested on Saturday last before the special court for obtaining his physical remand.

During the hearing, the FIA prosecutor sought Qureshi’s 13-day physical remand for the recovery of the alleged missing cipher and other related documents.

Qureshi’s counsel Shoaib Shaheen, while arguing before the court, opposed the FIA’s request.

The court, after hearing the arguments, reserved the verdict on the FIA’s plea.

Later, while announcing its judgment, it granted four-day physical remand of Qureshi and ordered the FIA to produce the accused before the court on August 25.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shah Mahmood Qureshi ATC FIA PTI PTI leader cipher case

Comments

1000 characters

FIA granted 4-day physical remand of Qureshi

Govt collects Rs75bn PL in July

Courts can’t examine, implement economic, fiscal policies: SC

Jul-Mar FY23: New loan pacts worth $7.228bn signed with development partners: EAD

$2.89bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in July

Existing pacts, ongoing projects: Caretaker setup allowed to take actions, decisions

Secretary to President replaced: Alvi will neither resign nor cross ‘red line’?

Waqar responds to President’s allegation

All govt agencies required to implement PCA of imports, exports

B4 industrial consumers: PALSP urges Nepra to facilitate renewable energy integration into grid

Clarification of ATIR orders: FTO summons FBR’s Member Legal (IR) over ‘inaction’

Read more stories