FIA granted 4-day physical remand of Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: A special court, on Monday, granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) four-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

Earlier, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge, Abu Al-Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, has been appointed as the judge of the special court, who will hear the cases registered under the Official Secrets Act from across the country.

The court conducted in-camera proceedings of the case.

The agency produced the PTI vice chairman who was arrested on Saturday last before the special court for obtaining his physical remand.

During the hearing, the FIA prosecutor sought Qureshi’s 13-day physical remand for the recovery of the alleged missing cipher and other related documents.

Qureshi’s counsel Shoaib Shaheen, while arguing before the court, opposed the FIA’s request.

The court, after hearing the arguments, reserved the verdict on the FIA’s plea.

Later, while announcing its judgment, it granted four-day physical remand of Qureshi and ordered the FIA to produce the accused before the court on August 25.

