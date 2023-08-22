Fahd Haroon praises Bilawal’s role as FM

KARACHI: Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, held meetings with political leaders in Karachi. During his visit, he met with former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and ex-Minister of State, Fahd Haroon.

Fahd Haroon praised the former Foreign Minister’s exemplary service and accomplishments, emphasising his strong contributions during challenging times.

Furthermore, Fahd Haroon highlighted Pakistan’s representation on the global stage during difficult times, which was made possible through Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s role as the Foreign Minister.

Fahd Haroon lauded Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s efforts and underlined his dedication to serving the nation.

PPP Chairman reiterated his party’s continuous readiness for elections at any time. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed confidence that the people would choose them to serve again, emphasising their commitment to public welfare and serving the nation. The discussions during the meetings also touched upon the current political landscape of the country and the state of the media.

The interaction between Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and political leaders shed light on various aspects of the country’s political situation and the media’s role in it.

The meetings were an opportunity to discuss strategies, concerns, and the way forward for the PPP in the ever-evolving political landscape.

