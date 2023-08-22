BAFL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-6.84%)
BIPL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.41%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.63%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
DFML 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.08%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.73%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.86%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.46%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.83%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.15%)
OGDC 96.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.64%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.64%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.22%)
PIOC 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.25%)
PPL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.26%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.69%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.72%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.29%)
TPLP 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-3.67%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.04%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,793 Decreased By -90.8 (-1.86%)
BR30 16,911 Decreased By -375.7 (-2.17%)
KSE100 47,448 Decreased By -770.5 (-1.6%)
KSE30 16,828 Decreased By -302.7 (-1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fahd Haroon praises Bilawal’s role as FM

Press Release Published 22 Aug, 2023 06:03am

KARACHI: Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, held meetings with political leaders in Karachi. During his visit, he met with former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and ex-Minister of State, Fahd Haroon.

Fahd Haroon praised the former Foreign Minister’s exemplary service and accomplishments, emphasising his strong contributions during challenging times.

Furthermore, Fahd Haroon highlighted Pakistan’s representation on the global stage during difficult times, which was made possible through Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s role as the Foreign Minister.

Fahd Haroon lauded Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s efforts and underlined his dedication to serving the nation.

PPP Chairman reiterated his party’s continuous readiness for elections at any time. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed confidence that the people would choose them to serve again, emphasising their commitment to public welfare and serving the nation. The discussions during the meetings also touched upon the current political landscape of the country and the state of the media.

The interaction between Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and political leaders shed light on various aspects of the country’s political situation and the media’s role in it.

The meetings were an opportunity to discuss strategies, concerns, and the way forward for the PPP in the ever-evolving political landscape.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Fahd Haroon

Comments

1000 characters

Fahd Haroon praises Bilawal’s role as FM

Govt collects Rs75bn PL in July

Courts can’t examine, implement economic, fiscal policies: SC

Jul-Mar FY23: New loan pacts worth $7.228bn signed with development partners: EAD

$2.89bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in July

Existing pacts, ongoing projects: Caretaker setup allowed to take actions, decisions

Secretary to President replaced: Alvi will neither resign nor cross ‘red line’?

Waqar responds to President’s allegation

All govt agencies required to implement PCA of imports, exports

B4 industrial consumers: PALSP urges Nepra to facilitate renewable energy integration into grid

Clarification of ATIR orders: FTO summons FBR’s Member Legal (IR) over ‘inaction’

Read more stories