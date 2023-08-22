Sindh govt decides to take firm action against dacoits, other criminals

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister former Justice Maqbool Baqar presiding over an introductory meeting of his caretaker cabinet decided to take strict measures to control law and order, notably eliminating dacoits in the Katcha area and street crime in Karachi.

The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by caretaker ministers, Brig Haris Nawaz (retd), Younus Dhaga, Mubeen Juamni, Dr Saad khalid, Dr Junaid Shah, Mrs Rana Hussain, Ishwar Lal, Arshad Wali Muhammad, Omar Soomro, Khuda Bux Marri, Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, Advocate General Hassan Akbar, PG, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh and others.

At the outset, the caretaker chief minister said the cabinet meeting was held as an introductory and aimed at setting an agenda for good governance, service to the people, and supporting the election commission of Pakistan for carrying out their work.

Justice Baqar said that in the aftermath of the floods, poverty had increased manifold in the province. He added that therefore there was a dire need to take concrete measures to alleviate poverty. The CM said the caretaker government was apolitical, and it was for all irrespective of their socio-political identification or affiliation.

“We are not here to raise fingers of accusation against others, but we would try to improve the governance to serve the people and support the Election Commission of Pakistan in their assignment,” he said.

Justice Baqar said there was a need of promoting enter-faith harmony in the province. He added that people of different faith and beliefs had lived together on the land, but anti-state elements were trying to create law and order by igniting religious hatred and we must stop it.

It was pointed out that the dacoits had developed sway in the Katcha area, therefore the cabinet decided to launch an operation against the dacoits. The home minister was directed to chalk out a plan in consultation with the police and other law enforcement agencies so that a well-coordinated clean-up operation against the dacoits could be launched.

The cabinet members pointed out that due to some ongoing development works in the city traffic jam issues crop up during the peak hours, therefore the traffic police was directed to manage traffic flow properly.

The meeting after a thorough discussion decided to expedite work on the ongoing development schemes, and to accelerate work on the foreign-funded projects so that they could be completed well in time.

It was pointed out that the people from far-flung areas visit government offices, in Karachi and in their respective districts where their problems were not being resolved.

The Chief Minister directed all the ministers, particularly of the Revenue, Local Government, Police, and Health to direct their respective departments to make their offices functional and public-oriented everywhere.

The cabinet expressed satisfaction that Sindh has become polio free from the last two years but its virus was still alive in different areas.

The Health Minister was urged to take necessary measures to make this province free from the crippling disease of polio. The chief minister directed all the caretaker ministers to prepare presentations of their respective departments for him so that decisions could be taken for public interest accordingly.

