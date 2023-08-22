BAFL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-6.84%)
Pakistan

Plea filed against Official Secrets (Amendment) Act 2023

Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2023 06:03am

LAHORE: A bar member Muhammad Muqsit Saleem has approached the Lahore High Court against the Official Secrets Amendment Act on Monday.

The petitioner made the federal government and the Ministries of Law and Interior as respondents in the petition.

The petitioner said a statement from the president of Pakistan, asserting that he had not signed the bill has casted doubts on its validity and procedural correctness.

The petitioner, therefore, prayed to suspend the Official Secrets Amendment Act until a final decision of the court.

