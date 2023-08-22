BAFL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-6.84%)
BIPL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.41%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.63%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
DFML 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.08%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.73%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.86%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.46%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.83%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.15%)
OGDC 96.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.64%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.64%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.22%)
PIOC 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.25%)
PPL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.26%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.69%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.72%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.29%)
TPLP 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-3.67%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.04%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,793 Decreased By -90.8 (-1.86%)
BR30 16,911 Decreased By -375.7 (-2.17%)
KSE100 47,448 Decreased By -770.5 (-1.6%)
KSE30 16,828 Decreased By -302.7 (-1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Still no date

Published August 22, 2023 Updated August 22, 2023 06:50am

EDITORIAL: ECP (Election Commission of Pakistan) has given a date for completion of fresh delimitation of national and provincial assembly constituencies – 14 December 2023 – but for some reason it’s still not given a timetable for the election itself.

For the last few days ECP has been citing articles of the constitution that force it to complete the delimitations before holding the election for anybody to listen, including a reported meeting between the CEC (Chief Election Commissioner) and CJP (Chief Justice of Pakistan).

But since it can at best push the elections till the delimitations are complete, for which it has now announced a date, why must the election itself continue to be shrouded in so much uncertainty?

The best we can tell for now – that too based on chatter and rumours – is that the poll might be considered sometime in February. That is, in fact, as long as ECP or any other power can kick this particular can down the road because, with Senate elections due in March, a lack of elected national and provincial assemblies would rob the upper house of its electoral college and plunge the entire country into a fresh, and much deeper, constitutional crisis.

It’s interesting, though, that the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has challenged the approval of the digital census itself through a petition filed with the top court. It believes the CCI (Council of Common Interests) violated the constitution and CCI Rules, 2010 because the Aug 5 meeting that unanimously approved the census included two caretaker chief ministers — from Punjab and KP (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) — which is not how it is supposed to be. It will be interesting to see what comes out when the court puts this argument under the microscope.

Also, an incensed PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) has rejected the argument about delimitations, terming it a ploy to delay the election, and planned to challenge it in court. The party firmly believes that the entire drama aimed at delaying the elections, perhaps indefinitely, is aimed only at keeping it out of power. It seems to have no doubt that the fallout from the May 9 incident did not dent its popularity among voters.

While this claim can only be termed a conjecture till an election is held, the party is right to point out that it cannot really be tested till people are finally called for the vote. And it is every party’s right, especially one that thinks it is on the winning path, to ask authorities to stick to the constitutionally mandated time period.

So we continue to have more intrigue and still no definite time or date for the election. This is worrying, because the chatter that there could be further delays – beyond even February – has not stopped.

And with all sorts of speculation proving true so far, there’s no telling what really lies in the future. This space has always warned that delaying elections like this amounts to the kind of fiddling with the constitution that can have only harmful consequences for the country.

Now all eyes are on ECP as it goes about completing the delimitations before mid-December. At some point in this exercise it will have to go further and give a specific date for the election. The more it delays the announcement, the more it will give weight to allegations that it is part of a bigger game that needs elections to be delayed further and then more cases will pile up in the courts.

It is in the interest of everybody, ECP included, that there is no further controversy in the matter of the next general election in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

elections PTI ECP Council of Common Interests Chief Justice of Pakistan CCI SCBA constituencies election date ECP Delimitation

Comments

1000 characters

Still no date

Govt collects Rs75bn PL in July

Courts can’t examine, implement economic, fiscal policies: SC

Jul-Mar FY23: New loan pacts worth $7.228bn signed with development partners: EAD

$2.89bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in July

Existing pacts, ongoing projects: Caretaker setup allowed to take actions, decisions

Secretary to President replaced: Alvi will neither resign nor cross ‘red line’?

Waqar responds to President’s allegation

All govt agencies required to implement PCA of imports, exports

B4 industrial consumers: PALSP urges Nepra to facilitate renewable energy integration into grid

Clarification of ATIR orders: FTO summons FBR’s Member Legal (IR) over ‘inaction’

Read more stories