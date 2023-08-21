BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Gold bound for weekly dip on bets for higher-for-longer rates

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2023 06:43am

NEW YORK: Gold was little changed on Friday, but bullion was bound for its third straight weekly dip as recent sound US economic data raised bets for interest rates staying higher for longer.

Spot gold was steady at $1,887.79 per ounce by 2:22 p.m. ET (1822 GMT), down 1.4% for the week so far. US gold futures settled 0.1% higher at $1,916.5 Limiting losses for the day, the dollar was down 0.2%, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

“Gold’s got a problem where it’s competing with instruments that are yielding 4-5%”, such as bonds, while gold yields nothing in comparison, said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures, in Chicago.

“It just does not seem like an ideal asset class in the current environment.” “Gold may continue to struggle attracting demand from investors until something breaks, either through a credit event, a weaker dollar, or the belief the FOMC has switched its focus towards cutting rates,” said Saxo Bank’s head of commodity strategy Ole Hansen in a note. Traders expect the Fed to hold rates in the 5.25%-5.5% range until 2024, according to the CME’s Fedwatch tool, while awaiting guidance from the Jackson Hole summit next week. Premiums on physical gold in China jumped to the highest level since December 2016 this week as economic worries spurred fresh safe-haven demand.

“We still expect disinflation and a lift in unemployment to bring about policy easing that will be gold-supportive,” said strategists at Macquarie, adding there was significant support around $1,840/oz. Spot silver rose 0.1% to $22.70 per ounce.

The strength in investment by utilities, especially in solar energy, was supporting demand in silver. Platinum rose 2.1% to $908.38 per ounce, while palladium jumped 2.8% to $1,251.61, though both were set for weekly declines.

