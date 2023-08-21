BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

18 die in Pindi Bhattian road accident

APP Published 21 Aug, 2023 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: At least 18 people including women and children, were burnt to death while several others sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger bus and a pickup carrying diesel barrels on Faisalabad Motorway near Pindi Bhattian early Sunday morning.

According to details, Rescue 1122 informed that the drivers of both vehicles were also killed in the crash.

The bus, carrying about 40 passengers, was going to Islamabad from Karachi when the horrified accident occurred. The injured have been admitted to Pindi Bhattian Hospital.

Four killed, 18 injured in road accident

The District Police Officer Dr Fahad talking to a private news channel said that the fire engulfed the bus shortly after the collision.

He said most of the injured persons are in critical condition. The eyewitnesses said people from nearby areas tried to pull the passengers out of the burning bus by smashing windows.

A National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) spokesman also added that at least 15 passengers were safely pulled out of the wreckage. He said IG NHMP Sultan Ali Khawaja is supervising the rescue and relief activities. Khawaja also inquired after the injured. He said short-circuiting was said to be the cause of the fire in the bus. Further investigation was under way.

road accident people dead motorway police passengers bus Pindi Bhattian Faisalabad Motorway Pindi Bhattian Hospital

Comments

1000 characters

18 die in Pindi Bhattian road accident

Constraints hampering $15bn export potential of IT sector identified

FPCCI’s BMP says concerned at rupee slide

Staff accused of undermining ‘will and command’: President claims had returned two bills without signing them

Disputing claim, law minister says Article 75 ‘very clear’

Asad Umar, Ali Wazir and Imaan Mazari arrested

At least 13 labourers die in Waziristan bomb blast

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada's families: FBR admits wrong calculations of tax liabilities

PMG, HSD sectors: OMAP says concerned at pricing mechanism

Jaranwala incident: Wheels of justice set in motion: FO

Read more stories