Four killed, 18 injured in road accident

KARACHI: At least four people were killed while 18 others sustained injuries in a road accident at the Northern Bypass on Monday.

According to police, four persons were killed and about 18 including children sustained injured when their coaster collided with a dumper near Abbas Cut, Northern Bypass Gulshan-e-Maymar area.

The rescue services and police immediately rushed to the spot. The deceased and injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police were further investigating the incident.