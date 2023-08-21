PPP decides to mobilise its workers ahead of general election

PESHAWAR: A high-level consultative meeting of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Southern districts was held at the residence of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial information secretary and former provincial minister Amjad Khan Afridi under the chairmanship of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha here on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by senior leaders including former candidates and former candidates of People’s Party Southern districts. The participants held detailed consultations on current political situation, organizational matters and particularly the mobilization of the party workers.

The performance of the party office-bearers especially in the context of the preparation of the upcoming general elections was also come under discussion and they gave briefing to the party leadership and presented suggestions in this regard. Furthermore, the problems of the party office bearers and workers of the southern districts also come under discussion.

Consultations regarding the responsibilities of party office-bearers in the mobilisation workers were discussed and unanimously decided the mobilization of the party workers in the province to further strengthened and activate party workers.

The party workers of the southern districts vowed to stand side by side with the party leadership and make full preparations for the elections. They pledged to end all their differences and grudges and continue their joint struggle for the party.

Addressing the participants, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha said that the lack of communication between the leadership and the workers must be ended. Initiate communication campaign to mobilize the workers Party mobilization leadership’s message door to door officials have to perform their responsibilities effectively.

He further said that the party candidates will be finalized with the mutual consultation of the workers. He said that together with unity, they will fight against the opponents. Every decision will be made on merit and in consultation with the workers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023