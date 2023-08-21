BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sutlej River: over 76,000 evacuated from Bahawalpur

APP Published 21 Aug, 2023 06:43am

BAHAWALPUR: Following the directions and forecast from Flood Forecast Division, the government departments concerned have evacuated over 76,000 people including men, women and children from areas lying near banks of Sutlej River passing through Bahawalpur division.

Official sources said that Sutlej River had received medium to high flood after India had released more water into the river.

A significant flood warning for Sutlej River issued by the Flood Forecast Division, Pakistan Meteorological Department, Government said that according to the available information and hydro-meteorological conditions, Sutlej River at Ganda Singh Wala and downstream is likely to attain medium to high flood.

Commissioner, Bahawalpur Division, Ehtsham Anwar said that the divisional management was engaged round the clock to evacuate people to safe areas from the areas lying near the banks of Sutlej River which has received medium to high flood. “There is medium to high flood in Sutlej River and we have been continuing efforts to evacuate people to safe areas from the villages lying near banks of Sutlej River passing through Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur districts and other areas,” he said.

He said that the government had also been providing facility to people to evacuate their cattle to safe areas in view of flood situation.

Meanwhile, official sources said that rescue and relief camps had been set up in areas lying near banks of Sutlej River so that emergency aid could be extended to people if they were affected by flood like situation.

India floods Floods in Pakistan Bahawalpur River Sutlej Flood Forecast Division

Comments

1000 characters

Sutlej River: over 76,000 evacuated from Bahawalpur

Constraints hampering $15bn export potential of IT sector identified

FPCCI’s BMP says concerned at rupee slide

Staff accused of undermining ‘will and command’: President claims had returned two bills without signing them

Disputing claim, law minister says Article 75 ‘very clear’

Asad Umar, Ali Wazir and Imaan Mazari arrested

At least 13 labourers die in Waziristan bomb blast

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada's families: FBR admits wrong calculations of tax liabilities

PMG, HSD sectors: OMAP says concerned at pricing mechanism

Jaranwala incident: Wheels of justice set in motion: FO

18 die in Pindi Bhattian road accident

Read more stories