WAF holds protest demo against killing of maid

APP Published 21 Aug, 2023 06:43am

HYDERABAD: Women’s Action Forum Hyderabad staged a protest in front of the Hyderabad Press Club against the brutal killing of ten-year-old Fatima in Ranipur city of District Khairpur. A large number of women including representatives of political and social organizations, lawyers, writers and students participated in the protest.

Speaking on the occasion, social activist Hussain Musarat and others said that the pre-arrest bail of Hina Shah, the accused nominated in the FIR of Fatima’s murder, is incompetence of the police, and action should be taken against those police personnel who facilitated the accused.

She emphasized that police should collect the evidence of this high-profile case and complete the investigation without any political pressure and the crime scene should be sealed so that the evidence is not lost. She demanded protection for the women, children and the parents and family of Fatima and those who were working in “Haweli”.

She demanded that the mobile phones of the accused named in the FIR should be forensically examined and the illegal facilities given to the arrested accused Asad Shah in police custody should be withdrawn. In the Fatima murder case, the ineffectiveness of the child protection agency has been proven, she added. Protesters insisted that legislation should be made regarding violence against children under the charge of theft, who work in the houses. They demanded the government protect Fatima’s post-mortem report and provide complete justice in the case.

