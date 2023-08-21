Power outage damages water supply line

KARACHI: A 72 inch diameter PRCC line No-1 at Dhabeji Pumping Station got affected after a sudden power breakdown by K-Electric, according to the spokesperson of Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation.

He said that after receiving information about the line being affected, the Water Corporation officials reached the spot and inspected the affected line.

On this occasion, CEO Water Corporation Engineer Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed instructed the concerned officers and said that the restoration work of the affected line should be completed on an emergency basis, so that citizens do not face any difficulties, In this regard.

