PEC E-Gateway termed an initiative towards creating opportunities for engineers

KARACHI: Giving a brief about the PEC E-Gateway Convener, PEC Pakistan Development Committee (PPDC), Mir Masood Rashid said that it is an important initiative taken by the Pakistan Engineering Council, working towards creating opportunities and providing resources for engineers across Pakistan.

Visiting Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology and called on Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin at his office. Afterward, he had an interaction session with SSUET faculty members to brief them about the functioning of the PEC E-Gateway and its efficacy.

He said the E-Gateway is a tool that provides a one-window solution for international companies to engage qualified and registered Pakistani engineers and firms for their business needs. It also offers a new avenue for business development and export of Pakistani engineers’ talent.

The PEC Gateway has been launched to promote local engineering talent in the international market through coordinated efforts of overseas engineers for preserving brain drain at the national level. The Washington Accord paved the way for Pakistani engineers to be recognized as professionally accredited and PEC, under the current leadership of Najeeb Haroon, is committed to contributing towards increasing Pakistan’s technological exports, with Pakistani engineers leading the way and the E-Gateway is a step in the direction of this growth.

Appreciating Sir Syed University, he said that the university facilitates the students who are unable to continue their studies because of financial constraint.

Mir Masood Rashid pointed out that the PEC has started an Internship program and around 80 fresh graduates are registered in this program and they are paid Rs. 30,000/– as a stipend from our own resources and we are also providing jobs.

Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that Pakistan Engineering Council is a partner in a number of projects, particularly international projects. Taking full advantage of cutting-edge knowledge, the university is focusing on preparing the next generation of scholars and professionals. At the helm of global change, we see a horizon of new and exciting opportunities opening up to students in higher learning everywhere.

Dean Faculty of Electrical & Computer Engineering, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aamir said that Sir Syed University is a multi-disciplinary university with 6 engineering programs. Sir Syed University prepares students who can generate new ideas and translate their knowledge and skills into final-year projects.

The session was attended by the Registrar, Deans, and Chairmen including faculty members and students. Convener Mir Masood Rashid presented the cheque amounting to Rs 891,700 for 5 projects, prepared by the students.

