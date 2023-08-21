Tragic road accident: CM expresses sorrow

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to fire eruption in a passenger coach near Pindi Bhattian.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of deceased persons. He sought a report from the administration and police about this sorrowful incident. Mohsin Naqvi directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured persons. He stated that the Punjab government equally shares grief of the heirs of deceased persons.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned a bomb blast in North Waziristan.

He expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a bomb blast. He stated that we profoundly express our heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of deceased labourers and stand with the families of deceased labourers in this hour of grief. He prayed for an early recovery of the injured labourers.

