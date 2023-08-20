China’s July exports to North Korea rise slightly from June

BEIJING: China’s exports to North Korea grew slightly last month from June, customs data showed on Sunday, with exports of granulated sugar and wheat flour rising markedly.

Chinese outbound shipments to North Korea in July rose 1.2% from June to $156.6 million, data released by China’s General Administration of Customs showed.

The top export items in value terms, in addition to agricultural products such as granulated sugar, rice and wheat flour, were processed hair and wool used in wigs and floor coverings made from vinyl chloride polymers.

North Korea purchased 9.46 million kilograms of granulated sugar in July, up 90.4% from June, according to customs data.

China also exported 11 million kilograms of wheat flour and mixed wheat flour to North Korea last month, rising 66% from June.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said this week the North Korea-China border is gradually reopening, with train services increasing.

In recent decades, North Korea has suffered serious food shortages, often as a result of natural disasters.

Tropical storm Khanun swept over the Korean Peninsula last week, potentially adding to concerns over a food crisis in the reclusive country.

North Korean news agency KCNA reported on Friday that the country’s leader Kim Jong Un had inspected typhoon-hit farmland and praised the military’s efforts to salvage crops.