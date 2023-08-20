Delay in elections: PTI says will move SC against ECP’s decision

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) has announced that it will move Supreme Court against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision with regard to the delay in general elections in the country.

This was announced by PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a press conference prior to his arrest in cipher case by the FIA on Saturday.

He said that constitutionally, it is mandatory to hold general elections within 90 days, adding that the PTI will approach the Supreme Court against any delay in elections.

He said that the party’s legal team, including Ali Zafar and Suleman Akram Raja, is preparing a petition in this connection. Regarding the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting, Qureshi criticised the inclusion of two interim chief ministers in the meeting, arguing that it was inappropriate.

He also noted that the legal fraternity was also in favour of holding elections in 90 days, adding that Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has also issued a statement on the pressing matter. He noted that differences within the former ruling coalition are apparent with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s stance on the CCI meeting as well. To a question about any possible potential alliance with the PPP in the upcoming general elections, Qureshi indicated that discussions would be held within the core committee for consultation.

“There is no harm in contacting other political parties in order to ensure that elections are held in 90 days,” he said. Qureshi also strongly condemned the continued crackdown on its leaders, their family members and workers, terming these tactics as contrary to the values on which Pakistan was founded. He said that the political persecution happening in Pakistan is unlawful and unacceptable. “Going after Usman Dar’s mother, wife, and family last night is absolutely deplorable. Evicting the family from their home and sealing their business, rendering so many employees income-less, in an already economically devastating situation in the country,” Qureshi further said.

He stated that equally, detaining Atif Khan’s 15 year old son and Mohsin Leghari’s son is “condemnable”. “No good can come out of attacking children, women, and the elderly. Indeed, scores of women activists and PTI workers continue to remain locked up in jail for the last three months without the right to bail,” the PTI vice chairman further said.

He added that the state has to stop pulling apart the values on which Pakistan was founded. Qureshi also rejected reports regarding differences within the party and the alleged exchange of harsh words by leaders in the recent meeting of the PTI’s core committee. He accused a “media group” of creating rumors with an alleged objective to create disappointment among party workers.

“There is no replacement of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the party but he will be released from jail soon,” Qureshi further maintained while responding to the reports which claimed that there is an alleged tug of war within the party for Khan’s replacement. Further, dispelling notions that PTI is facing internal strife, he maintained that it is incorrect to label PTI as a party in turmoil.

He further asserted that there is no alternative to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, emphasising that the party’s core committee is actively working in challenging circumstances. Qureshi expressed serious concerns over the mounting pressure on PTI workers. He maintained that Usman Dar, a senior PTI member, and his family were subjected to unwarranted harassment, including intimidation of his wife and children last night, and even a shutdown of Dar’s business, directly impacting the livelihoods of over 2,500 people.

He denounced these actions and also questioned as to why PTI leader Mohsin Khan Leghari’s son was picked up and tortured. “The caretaker prime minister himself promised transparent elections but how transparent elections can take place under such circumstances,” he questioned.

He urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of the situation and called upon the ECP to take action to ensure a level playing field for all political forces.

