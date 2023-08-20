Two Israeli civilians killed in West Bank shooting

RAMALLAH, (Palesti-nian Territories): Two Israeli civilians were killed in a suspected shooting in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the army and medics said, the latest deaths in an upsurge of bloodshed in the territory.

“A suspected shooting attack was carried out at a number of Israeli civilians in the area of the town of Huwara,” an army statement said, adding that two civilians had been killed.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that the army had closed key entrances to the main northern West Bank city of Nablus, and that soldiers were forcing businesses to close as they searched for the suspected attackers.