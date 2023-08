LAHORE: The Lahore’s district administration has imposed Section 144 in the areas lying along river Sutlej under which the evacuation of every person from the flood affected villages is mandatory.

In a statement on Saturday, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa said Police is also being deployed to protect the vacated villages.

He said out of 15 villages, four villages are without electricity and 92 percent of the population has been evacuated from nine villages.