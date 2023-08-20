Indian govt sets emission limit for hydrogen to qualify as ‘green’

MUMBAI: The Indian government has set an emission limit of two kilogram carbon-dioxide for every kilogram of hydrogen produced to be classified as “green” from renewable sources, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said on Saturday.

It said in a statement its notification would bring widely-awaited clarity for green hydrogen production in India.

“With this notification, India becomes one of the first few countries in the world to announce a definition of Green Hydrogen,” the ministry said in the statement, which detailed what emissions would be accounted for.

India wants to become a global hub for the production of green hydrogen and is aiming for annual production of 5 million metric tons of the fuel by 2030, which would cut about 50 million metric tons of carbon emissions and save more than $12 billion on fossil fuel imports.