TTP terrorism: a prospect for peace

EDITORIAL: On August 12 the Afghan Taliban marked two years of return to power amid heightened tensions with Pakistan over relentless cross-border attacks by TTP terrorists. In the wake of resurgence of violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan, the military high command having reached the end of its tether issued a string of statements, slamming the Kabul government for “the safe haven and liberty of action available to TTP terrorists in Afghanistan” and their access to latest weapons.

As usual, the other side rejected these ‘allegations’, reiterating its “principled position that the territory of Afghanistan will not be used against the security of any country” and pointed back fingers at Pakistan adding, “it does not mean that Afghanistan is responsible for the security failure of any country in the region.”

Press reports, nonetheless, say despite argumentation in public the Afghan Taliban acknowledge in private the presence of TTP militants on their soil, and have been engaged in talks with Pakistan to resolve the problem. One solution offered was to relocate the TTP militants away from the border region for which they sought Pakistan’s assistance. So far that proposal has made little or no progress for whatever reasons.

According to those familiar with the talks, some other proposals are also on the table, apparently, set forth by Pakistan though they, too, seem to be getting nowhere. Try as they may it is not easy for the Afghan Taliban to cut the Gordian knot with their TTP ideological brothers who fought alongside of them against the US led-Nato forces. Yet the Kabul government realises the need to address Pakistan’s concerns, otherwise a useful friendly neighbour.

Presenting it with another predicament are various reports, including a recent one put out by the UN Security Council which noted that the TTP could become a regional threat as it might provide an umbrella under which other militant groups (such as IS-K, al-Qaeda, Turkestan Islamic Party and an Uyghur group) targeting other countries seeking to avoid the purge by the Afghan Taliban could gather.

A consequential prospect of breaking the impasse over TTP’s activities has now emerged with an edict recently issued by the Afghan Taliban Supreme Leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada to whom the TTP has sworn allegiance. It bars ‘mujahedeen’ from participating in wars without the explicit approval of the Emir, and forbids all others from saying funeral prayers for those who do violate his decree.

Stating the obvious, Afghan defence minister Yaqoob Mujahid averred at a gathering, “obedience and compliance of the emir’s order is obligatory and binding” and that “anyone going abroad to wage jihad without the emir’s permission would be indulging in an act of war and terrorism.” Action already is under way as reports quoting Afghan officials say their General Directorate of Intelligence had arrested some “Afghan Taliban” (most likely, TTP militants) who were motivating others to join the so-called jihad in Pakistan. This comes as the best hope that those enemies of this State and killers of over 80,000 innocent Pakistanis are finally to get their comeuppance unless they choose to peacefully stay wherever they are.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023