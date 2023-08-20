Pak delegation attends border committee meeting during Afghanistan’s visit

PESHAWAR: A delegation of Pakistan paid a day-long visit to Afghanistan to attend a border committee meeting held regularly on fortnight basis for improving effective liaison and coordination for smooth operation of bilateral and transit trade on both sides of the border.

The 15-member delegation was headed by Director Transit Customs Department, Arbab Qaiser Hameed, said in a press release here on Saturday.

Additional Director Transit Trade, Shams Wazir, Additional Collector Appraisement, Muhammad Rizwan, Deputy Collector Appraisement, Mohib Khan and Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi were also part of the delegation.

Raees Gumrak (Customs) Nangarhar Province, Haji Fazle Hadi received the delegation on arrival in Afghanistan. The participants of the meeting discussed different issues including pendency in clearance of goods and presented different suggestions for resolution of problems.

Speaking on the occasion, Director PAJCCI, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi demanded taking stake holders into confidence on the 2010 agreement of Transit Trade which is facing delay in implementation.

He demanded to make the new Transit Trade Agreement of 2010 operational at the earliest otherwise the business community will face a lot of problems. Sarhadi demanded provision of loose cargo transportation in trains which is not allowed. Transportation of containers on trucks is very expensive and puts an extra financial burden on businessmen, he added.

Sarhadi appreciated holding a flag meeting at the border which not only allows stakeholders of Afghan transit trade to meet but also share problems and hurdles they face in smooth sailing of transit trade.

The representative from the Afghan side demanded an increase in permission to number of attendants with patients.

They said only one attendant is allowed with the patient and the government should allow a couple of more blood-relations to arrive and give due time to the patient.

They also demanded expediting the visa issuance process and a suggestion was also presented to constitute a liaison committee like that one formed in the Ministry of Commerce for resolution of issues on an early basis.

The Consul General of Afghanistan should also arrange a meeting of businessmen on a fortnight basis to take a review of issues being faced by them. A demand was also made in the meeting to allow a cleaner along with driving the truck on the basis of a visit permit.

The participants observed that only drivers cannot handle trucks in case of any problem and a cleaner is allowed for his assistance without getting a visa.

The authorities of National Logistic Cell (NLC) were also requested to expedite work on construction of a new terminal at Torkham to ensure speedy passage and clearance of goods laden trucks.

The participants of the meeting were assured regarding coordination with Transit staff about clearing of pendency of T-1 documents. Afghan officials informed that more than 25000 T-1 documents are cleared and work on the remaining are in progress.

