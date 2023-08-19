BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin meets top generals in charge of Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2023 10:04am

President Vladimir Putin visited the commander of Russia’s operation in Ukraine and other top military brass, the Kremlin said on Saturday, a meeting that came after Ukraine claimed counteroffensive gains on the southeastern front.

“Vladimir Putin held a meeting at the headquarters of the special military operation group in Rostov-on-Don,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

Russia, which launched its invasion in Ukraine in February 2022, calls its actions a special military operation.

The Kremlin added that Putin, Russia’s supreme commander-in-chief, listened to reports from Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff of the Army in charge of Moscow’s operations in Ukraine, and other top military commanders and officers.

The meeting came after Ukraine, whose counteroffensive to recapture land taken by Russia in the first months of the war has been slower than expected, said it liberated a small village along the frontline, its first since July.

The Kremlin did not provide any additional details of the meeting and it was not clear when the meeting took place. Videos published by the RIA state news agency showed Gerasimov greeting Putin in what appeared to be night-time and leading him into a building after a brief handshake.

Gerasimov, who has been seen rarely in public in recent months, had been the target of savage criticism from Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and some Russian military bloggers over Russia’s failings in the war.

Rostov-on-Don, a city just some 100 kilometres (62 miles)from Ukraine’s border, is home to the Russian southern military district command whose army is fighting in Ukraine.

With Ukraine’s counteroffensive struggling to break through entrenched Russian lines and Moscow’s stretched military resources and dissent in the ranks, both sides have measured recent successes by taking control of tiny villages.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian military said it had liberated

the small village of Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, pushing forward in its drive towards the Sea of Azov to potentially cut the Russian land bridge to Crimea - vital for Moscow’s supply routes.

Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Russian missiles Russia invasion of Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Putin meets top generals in charge of Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine

July FDI up 17.3pc to $87.7m YoY

Shamshad for innovative approach to documenting untaxed sectors

Court backs majority owner of KE holding firm over board tussle

Q4FY23: Punjab debt soars Rs55.3bn due to PKR depreciation

FBR directs cement makers to start implementing ‘T&TS’

Sindh fixes sugarcane minimum price at Rs425/ maund

Without recovery notice: ATIR allows admission of fresh stay applications

Caretaker setup to ensure fiscal discipline: PM

Holding polls ECP’s responsibility, govt’s job to assist it: Solangi

Over 80 Christian homes, 19 churches vandalized

Read more stories