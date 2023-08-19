BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 18, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 19 Aug, 2023 08:42am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Bushra Bibi fears PTI chief could be ‘poisoned’ in Attock jail

Read here for details.

  • President Alvi dismisses NEPRA official over workplace harassment

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s REER index jumps 4.4% MoM in July, now stands at 91.6

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 loses over 100 points amid lack of triggers

Read here for details.

  • Sindh fixes sugarcane minimum price at Rs425/ maund

Read here for details.

  • Gold prices increase Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s current account deficit clocks in at $809mn in July, highest since October 2022

Read here for details.

  • Interim govt to cooperate with ECP to hold fair elections: information minister

Read here for details.

  • Ali Mardan Khan Domki named Balochistan caretaker CM

Read here for details.

  • Cotton arrival in Pakistan improves 48%: PCGA

Read here for details.

  • Pak Suzuki announces another motorcycle plant shutdown

Read here for details.

  • We will try to ensure financial discipline: caretaker PM Kakar addresses maiden cabinet meeting

Read here for details.

