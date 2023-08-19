Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Bushra Bibi fears PTI chief could be ‘poisoned’ in Attock jail

President Alvi dismisses NEPRA official over workplace harassment

Pakistan’s REER index jumps 4.4% MoM in July, now stands at 91.6

KSE-100 loses over 100 points amid lack of triggers

Sindh fixes sugarcane minimum price at Rs425/ maund

Gold prices increase Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Pakistan’s current account deficit clocks in at $809mn in July, highest since October 2022

Interim govt to cooperate with ECP to hold fair elections: information minister

Ali Mardan Khan Domki named Balochistan caretaker CM

Cotton arrival in Pakistan improves 48%: PCGA

Pak Suzuki announces another motorcycle plant shutdown

We will try to ensure financial discipline: caretaker PM Kakar addresses maiden cabinet meeting

