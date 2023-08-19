Sindh fixes sugarcane minimum price at Rs425/ maund

KARACHI Agriculture, Supply & Prices Department, Government of Sindh, has fixed the minimum price of Sugarcane @ Rs.425/- (Rupees Four Hundred Twenty Five only) per 40-Kg for the crushing season 2023-24.

According to Government of Sindh’s notification issued in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 16(1) of The Sugar Factories Control Act. 1950 (Sindh Amendment), Act, 2009 and with the approval of the Provincial Cabinet, Government of Sindh fixed the minimum price.

Furthermore, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section-16(3) of the Sugar Factories Control Act, 1950 (Sindh Amendment), Act, 2009, the Government of Sindh, Agriculture Supply & Prices Department, with the approval of Provincial Cabinet has directed the Sugar Factories in the Province to pay quality premium to the cane growers at the end of the crushing season 2023-24 at the rate of fifty paisa per 40 Kg. (Mds.) for each 0.1 percent (including fraction thereof to be calculated prorate) of excess sucrose recovery above 8.7 percent determined on overall sucrose recovery basis of each mill.

