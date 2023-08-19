BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Sindh fixes sugarcane minimum price at Rs425/ maund

Recorder Report Published August 19, 2023 Updated August 19, 2023 09:50am

KARACHI Agriculture, Supply & Prices Department, Government of Sindh, has fixed the minimum price of Sugarcane @ Rs.425/- (Rupees Four Hundred Twenty Five only) per 40-Kg for the crushing season 2023-24.

According to Government of Sindh’s notification issued in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 16(1) of The Sugar Factories Control Act. 1950 (Sindh Amendment), Act, 2009 and with the approval of the Provincial Cabinet, Government of Sindh fixed the minimum price.

Rs425/40kg sugarcane price approved by Sindh cabinet

Furthermore, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section-16(3) of the Sugar Factories Control Act, 1950 (Sindh Amendment), Act, 2009, the Government of Sindh, Agriculture Supply & Prices Department, with the approval of Provincial Cabinet has directed the Sugar Factories in the Province to pay quality premium to the cane growers at the end of the crushing season 2023-24 at the rate of fifty paisa per 40 Kg. (Mds.) for each 0.1 percent (including fraction thereof to be calculated prorate) of excess sucrose recovery above 8.7 percent determined on overall sucrose recovery basis of each mill.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sugar Sindh Government sugarcane sugar factories sugarcane price Sugarcane growers sugarcane crop

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh fixes sugarcane minimum price at Rs425/ maund

July FDI up 17.3pc to $87.7m YoY

Shamshad for innovative approach to documenting untaxed sectors

Court backs majority owner of KE holding firm over board tussle

Q4FY23: Punjab debt soars Rs55.3bn due to PKR depreciation

FBR directs cement makers to start implementing ‘T&TS’

Without recovery notice: ATIR allows admission of fresh stay applications

Caretaker setup to ensure fiscal discipline: PM

Holding polls ECP’s responsibility, govt’s job to assist it: Solangi

Over 80 Christian homes, 19 churches vandalized

Read more stories