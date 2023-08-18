BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
Aug 18, 2023
Gold prices increase Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

  • Price of 24-carat gold settles at Rs225,300 per tola in local market
BR Web Desk Published August 18, 2023 Updated August 18, 2023 08:28pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs300 per tola on Friday.

According to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs225,300 per tola in the local market.

The price of 10 gram gold also rose by Rs257 to Rs193,158.

On Thursday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs1,200 per tola.

In the international market, however, the price of the precious metal decreased by $6 to $1,894 per ounce on Friday.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained the same at Rs2,750 per tola.

