BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,882 Decreased By -16.6 (-0.34%)
BR30 17,277 Increased By 12.5 (0.07%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Markets

KSE-100 loses over 100 points amid lack of triggers

BR Web Desk Published 18 Aug, 2023 08:26pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark index KSE-100 closed lower by over 100 points on Friday, as the market failed to sustain its positive momentum observed in early trading amid lack of triggers.

The KSE-100 started on a positive note, hitting an intra-day high of 48,615.14, but profit-taking erased the gains.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 48,218.50, down 107.34 or 0.22%.

“The equity market depicted mixed sentiment today [Friday] and closed negative in the absence of positive triggers,” brokerage house Ismail Iqbal Securities said in its market report.

A statement from OGDC stating that the company has not received any formal communication from authorities on issue of circular debt settlement also contributed to the negative close, brokerage house Topline Securities stated.

Major positive contribution to the index came from PPL, HUBC, NESTLE, PABC and BAFL, as they cumulatively contributed 78 points to the index.

On the flip side LUCK, UBL, POL, MCB and MEBL lost value to weigh down on the index by 92 points, according to the brokerage house.

On Thursday, the KSE-100 Index had finished with a 0.37% increase as late-session buying helped erase intra-day losses.

On the economic front, the Pakistan rupee reverted to its losing ways against the US dollar, as the currency depreciated 0.29% in the inter-bank market on Friday. At close, the rupee settled at 295.78, a decrease of Re0.86, as per the State Bank of Pakistan.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 254.8 million from 226.9 million on Thursday.

The value of shares rose to Rs10.4 billion from Rs10 billion in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 40.5 million shares, followed by Pak Petroleum with 28 million shares and Oil & Gas Dev. with 19.8 million shares.

Shares of 333 companies were traded on Friday, of which 126 registered an increase, 186 recorded a fall, and 21 remained unchanged.

