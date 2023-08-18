BAFL 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.05%)
Ali Mardan Khan Domki named Balochistan caretaker CM

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar approved on Friday Ali Mardan Khan Domki as the caretaker chief...
BR Web Desk Published August 18, 2023 Updated August 18, 2023 03:06pm

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar approved on Friday Ali Mardan Khan Domki as caretaker chief minister of the province.

Governor Kakar gave the approval on the recommendation of the parliamentary committee, which forwarded the name to him last night.

Nominations for the post of Balochistan caretaker CM: deadlock persists

On Thursday, Speaker Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali had formed a six-member parliamentary committee with three leaders each from the treasury and opposition members in the previous assembly.

Some members of the committee failed to attend the meeting due to which the process to appoint caretaker chief minister failed to conclude.

Domki, belongs to the Lehri area of Balochistan, and is a son of politician Mir Hazor Bakhsh Domki, who served as a senator between 1975 and 1977.

Meanwhile, Justice Maqbool Baqar (retd) took oath on Thursday as the 8th Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh at the Governor House.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori administered oath to former Justice Maqbool Baqir and Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput read out the order appointing the Baqir as caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh.

Similarly, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s 24-member interim cabinet was administered oath by President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday.

