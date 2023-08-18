BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,882 Decreased By -16.6 (-0.34%)
BR30 17,277 Increased By 12.5 (0.07%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Interim govt to cooperate with ECP to hold fair elections: information minister

  • Says it was not their responsibility on deciding when to hold elections
BR Web Desk Published August 18, 2023 Updated August 18, 2023 04:43pm

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said on Friday that the cabinet will support and cooperate with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold free and fair elections.

Earlier in the day, the maiden meeting of the caretaker cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Addressing the media following the meeting, Solangi said he had met the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja regarding the elections.

According to Solangi, Kakar said on election day, he and his cabinet will be the first ones to cast their votes. Answering a question, the information minister said it was the responsibility of the ECP to hold elections whether it did in 90 days or not, adding that it was the caretaker setup’s responsibility to help the commission.

Regarding Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said the caretaker PM believes Kashmir is a “core problem”, which cannot be ignored “as it lies in our souls and for us Kashmir is eternal”.

Earlier, in his address to the cabinet, Kakar had said that the interim set-up will try to ensure financial discipline.

“We have a sense of sanctity of taxpayers’ money, on which we are having this meeting and consuming this water and tea.”

Kakar further said that the people of the country paid taxes so that the government could deliver and provide a secure environment for them.

elections Anwaar ul Haq Kakar Murtaza Solangi

Comments

1000 characters

Interim govt to cooperate with ECP to hold fair elections: information minister

Rupee back to losing ways, settles at 295.78 against US dollar

We will try to ensure financial discipline: caretaker PM Kakar addresses maiden cabinet meeting

Cotton arrival in Pakistan improves 48%: PCGA

For Pakistan’s consumers and industries, economic woes are far from over

Ali Mardan Khan Domki named Balochistan caretaker CM

Pak Suzuki announces another motorcycle plant shutdown

Bitcoin drops to new two-month low as world markets sell off

China jitters set to snap oil’s 7-week winning streak

Debt servicing hits record high of Rs5.831trn: FY23 closes with 7.7pc budget deficit

Read more stories