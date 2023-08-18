BAFL 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.05%)
BIPL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
CNERGY 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.37%)
DFML 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
DGKC 51.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.42%)
FABL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FCCL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.75%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.7%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
MLCF 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.77%)
OGDC 99.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.3%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
PIOC 93.25 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.19%)
PPL 76.41 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.7%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.12%)
SNGP 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.66%)
SSGC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.8%)
TRG 98.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.48%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 4,893 Decreased By -5 (-0.1%)
BR30 17,366 Increased By 101.9 (0.59%)
KSE100 48,271 Decreased By -55.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 17,158 Decreased By -30.4 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

We will try to ensure financial discipline: caretaker PM Kakar addresses maiden cabinet meeting

  • Says he is proud to have 'one of the best teams'
BR Web Desk Published August 18, 2023 Updated August 18, 2023 02:15pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Friday that the interim set-up will try to ensure financial discipline.

Addressing the maiden meeting of the newly-inducted 24-member interim cabinet, Kakar said he was “proud” to have “one of the best teams”.

President Alvi administers oath to caretaker PM Kakar’s cabinet

“I am hopeful that Almighty Allah will enable us to lead and steer this nation in this interim period,” he said.

“I am very well aware that we are here for an allocated time. We do not have a perpetual mandate to serve this nation,” he added.

He said that while the country faces huge economic challenges, his team “will try to ensure financial discipline”.

“We have a sense of sanctity of taxpayers’ money, on which we are having this meeting and consuming this water and tea.”

Kakar further said that the people of the country paid taxes so that the government could deliver and provide a secure environment for them.

“So that utmost duty — maybe it is for a month, two, three or whatever the allocated time is — we will demonstrate not through our words but through our actions.”

The caretaker PM added the interim set-up will try to lay foundations in order to have continuation of national and international commitments made by previous governments.

“We will try to support new initiatives, whatever the law and Constitution allow us to do,” the premier said, specifically mentioning the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

On Thursday, President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to members of caretaker PM’s cabinet.

The cabinet includes Dr Shamshad Akhtar, who has been given the portfolio of finance, while Dr Gohar Ejaz has become caretaker minister for commerce and industry.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Sarfraz Bugti has been given charge of interim interior minister.

Journalist Murtaza Solangi has become the information minister and former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani has been sworn in as foreign minister in the caretaker cabinet.

Federal Cabinet Anwaar ul Haq Kakar

Comments

1000 characters
Arif Aug 18, 2023 01:44pm
Financial discipline! Really ? After taking more than 24 people in the caretaker cabinet. Action speak louder than words .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny Walker Aug 18, 2023 03:06pm
I am sure he is joking.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

We will try to ensure financial discipline: caretaker PM Kakar addresses maiden cabinet meeting

Cotton arrival in Pakistan improves 48%: PCGA

Ali Mardan Khan Domki named Balochistan caretaker CM

Pak Suzuki announces another motorcycle plant shutdown

Bitcoin drops to new two-month low as world markets sell off

Oil set to snap 7-week winning streak on US rate outlook, China woes

Debt servicing hits record high of Rs5.831trn: FY23 closes with 7.7pc budget deficit

Interim govt will ensure full use of SIFC forum: Kakar

Finance minister briefed by MoF officials

Fatal incidents: Discos must complete old, new earthing in three months: Nepra

Read more stories