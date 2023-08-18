Alvi administers oath to ministers; advisers notified

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi administered oath to members of newly-appointed caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul-Haq-Kakar’s cabinet.

Three advisers— Air Marshal Farhat Hussain Khan (retired), Ahad Khan Cheema, and Waqar Masood Khan—were also notified.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at Aiwan-i-Sadr on Thursday here.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Kakar, interim Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Muhammad Azam Khan, and Punjab interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and others.

Among the ministers who took oath were(i) Senator Sarfraz Bugti, (ii) Murtaza Solangi, (iii)Dr Umar Saif, (iv) Shamshad Akhtar, (v) Shahid Ashraf Tarar, (vi) Gohar Ijaz, (vii) Jalil Abbas Jilani, (viii) Dr Nadeem Jan, (ix) Jamal Shah, (x) Aneeq Ahmed, (xi) Sami Saeed, (xii) Madad Ali Sindhi, (xiii) Ahmed Irfan Aslam, (xiv) Khalil George, (xv) Muhammad Ali, and (xvi) Lt General Anwar Ali Haider (Retd).

According to the notification in terms of Article 93 (1) of the Constitution of Pakistan, the president is further advised to appoint the following as advisers to the caretaker prime minister:

(i) Air Marshal Farhat Hussain Khan (Retd), (ii) Ahmad Khan Cheema, and (iii) Waqar Masood Khan.

Notable personalities among the newly sworn-in cabinet members included Jalil Abbas Jilani as the foreign minister, who brings a wealth of diplomatic experience to the table. Senator Sarfraz Bugti, the interior minister, is expected to oversee matters related to internal security and law enforcement.

Shamshad Akhtar, renowned for her expertise in financial matters, assumed the role of finance minister. Lt-Gen Syed Anwar Ali Haider (retd) took charge as the defense minister, entrusted with maintaining the country’s national security during this transition phase.

In this caretaker government, several pivotal portfolios were allocated to individuals with diverse expertise. Ahmed Irfan was appointed law minister, responsible for upholding legal matters and ensuring a smooth functioning of the legal system. Murtaza Solangi took the reins of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, while Khalil George assumed the role of Human Rights Minister, signalling the government’s commitment to protecting citizens’ rights.

Shahid Ashraf Tarar, who had served as the chairman of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), resigned from his position earlier in the day to assume the role of Communications Minister. His move demonstrates the cabinet’s focus on efficient communication channels during this transition period.

Gohar Ejaz’s appointment as the Minister for Textiles reflects the importance of the textile industry in Pakistan’s economy.

Nadeem Jan’s role as health minister is of particular significance amid the ongoing global health challenges. Umar Saif, a well-known figure in the field of Information Technology (IT), is expected to drive digital advancements as the IT minister. Muhammad Ali took charge of the Energy Ministry, a crucial sector for the nation’s growth.

Lastly, Aneeq Ahmed was entrusted with the Ministry of Religious Affairs, which plays a pivotal role in ensuring harmony and religious tolerance within the country.

Apart from this, Sami Saeed has been given the portfolio of Planning and Development and Madad Ali Sindhi, the Ministry of Education.

Sources said that in the second phase, more members will be inducted into the cabinet.

APP adds: The prime minister also appointed Air Marshal Farhat Hussain (retd) as Adviser for Aviation, Ahad Khan Cheema Adviser for Establishment and Dr Waqar Masood Khan as Adviser for Finance. The advisers will have status of the federal minister.

PM Kakar also appointed his five Special Assistants with the status of Minister of State. Syeda Arifa Zehra was appointed as Special Assistant for Federal Education and Professional Training, Vice Admiral Iftikhar Ahmad Rao (R) as Special Assistant for Maritime Affairs, Wasih Shah as Special Assistant for Tourism, Mishal Hussain Malik as Special Assistant for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, and Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Malik as Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis.

