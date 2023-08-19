BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
Pakistan

PPPP urges ECP to hold polls within designated timeframe

Naveed Butt Published 19 Aug, 2023 06:36am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarian (PPPP) Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman responded to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s schedule for conducting constituency delimitation and called for general elections to be held within the designated timeframe.

She said, “The recent announcement by the Election Commission, indicating that the delimitation of constituencies according to the new census will take four months, is a matter of significant concern and disappointment. The Pakistan People’s Party demands that the Election Commission reconsider its decision in light of constitutional adherence.”

“The early dissolution of the assemblies was also strategically aimed at providing ample time to the Election Commission of Pakistan for the preparations. PPP had endorsed elections under new census in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting because it was agreed that existing seats would remain unchanged, ensuring no unnecessary postponement of elections,” Sherry said in a statement on Friday.

She said, “Pakistan People’s Party consented to conduct general elections based on the new census, despite our valid reservations about the digital census. As the current national and provincial seats remain] unaltered, the delimitation should proceed swiftly, ideally allowing the election to take place within a 90-day timeframe.”

“We, along with our supporters, were anticipating the election date, not the delimitation’s schedule. Any delay in the elections would further contribute to political uncertainty and instability in the country, which is something we cannot afford.

We demand that the Election Commission duly announce the election date in accordance with the provisions of Article 224 of the constitution. Our constitution binds the ECP to conduct general elections within 90 days of dissolution. However, there is no constitutional requirement for conducting delimitation,” Sherry concluded.

