Death toll in rain-related incidents has mounted to 211 across country: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: The death toll from devastating floods triggered by monsoon has reached 211 in the country and injuries to 306 during the current rainy season that started on June 25, 2023, provisional figures released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) revealed.

According to the NDMA, the flash floods have also resulted in damaging 3,807 houses and killing 1,187 livestock across the country.

Moreover, the NDMA, on Friday, issued an advisory to alert the relevant national and provincial authorities to ensure proper measures to cope with any emergency situation as Sutlej River attained high-level flows that would persist for the next 24-48 hours.

The NDMA advisory underlined that as per the water flows data received from Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), and Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters (PCIW), the River Sutlej has attained high level of flows at Ganda Singh Wala, whereas, the flows would be reflected and passed on downstream to Sulemanki and Islam Headworks in next 48 to 76 hours.

In light of the high flows and probable dangers and vulnerability of areas astride the River Sutlej, the NDMA advised the Federal Flood Commission (FFC) to ensure the implementation of an elaborate coordination mechanism for preparedness and mitigation through management/ regulation of water reservoirs, barrages, headworks, and irrigation canals.

Following the destruction of five more houses, the countrywide toll of damaged houses reached 3,868, of which 1,657 were completely destroyed and 2,221 partially damaged. The floodwaters have also swept away a total of five bridges, of which, four in Balochistan and one in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), as well as, sweeping away 23.76 kilometres of roads, of which, 22 kilometres in Balochistan and 1.76 kilometres in G-B.

The torrential monsoon rains resulted in the loss of 1,187 livestock, of which, 628 in Balochistan, 285 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 213 in Sindh, 37 in G-B, 21 in AJK, and three in Punjab.

According to the NDMA’s data, the majority of the deaths are reported in Punjab mainly due to electrocution and building collapse. In Punjab, a total of 72 people including 32 men, 12 women, and 28 children have lost their lives, while another 163 people including 71 men, 51 women, and 41 children have sustained injuries. Moreover, 81 houses are also damaged in Punjab, of which, 77 are partially and four are fully destroyed and three livestock are also killed.

In KPK, 59 people including 16 men, nine women, and 34 children have lost their lives owing to various rains-related incidents. In KPK, 78 people including 27 men, 19 women, and 32 children have been injured. A total of 512 houses, of which, 426 partially and 86 totally destroyed in KPK as well as 228 livestock killed.

In Sindh province, 24 people including 10 men, four women, and 10 children died owing to rain-related incidents. The NDMA, so far, reported 10 injuries from Sindh, of which, five men, four women, and one child. According to official data, 213 livestock losses are reported from Sindh province, wherein, a total of 342 houses are damaged, of which, 18 fully and 324 partially.

In Balochistan province, a total of 21 people including eight men, five women, and eight children lost their lives, wherein, 27 people including 17 men, three women, and seven children sustained injuries.

In Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 11 men have lost their lives owing to the floodwaters and five men sustained injuries, no house has been damaged in Islamabad and no cattle loss is reported from the federal capital.

