PRA raids two beauty salons for recovery of sales tax

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) raided two leading beauty salons in posh area of Gulberg on Friday to recover sales tax on services.

These salons were involved in default of millions of rupees sales tax on services.

Multiple notices from the Authority remained unnoticed, followed by the raid. Record of both the salons has been confiscated by the staff of PRA, which would be followed by thorough inspection and recovery of tax with penalties.

According to the PRA spokesperson, the recovery drive would be conducted against beauty salons throughout the province of Punjab. Special teams have been constituted to carry out recovery drive, she added.

