Aug 19, 2023
Pakistan

Week-long training programme held at HU

Press Release Published 19 Aug, 2023 06:36am

KARACHI: In an effort to further improve the quality of teaching on its campuses, the Hamdard University (HU) held a ‘Train the Trainers programme’ for its faculty members in collaboration with the Sindh Higher Education Commission from Aug 11 to Aug 18.

The programme was organised by the university’s Quality Enhancement Cell. Prominent among the trainers were Prof Dr Nadeem Hafeez Khokar, Shehzad Kiyani, Sadia Khurram and Dr Saima Qamar.

The weeklong training programme ended on Friday with the distribution of certificates among the faculty members who attended the training sessions on key areas like ethics and professionalism, communication skills, and educational tools and technology.

