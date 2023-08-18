BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,882 Decreased By -16.6 (-0.34%)
BR30 17,277 Increased By 12.5 (0.07%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea scrambled warplanes after US spy aircraft approached

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2023 06:31pm

SEOUL: North Korea’s military said it had scrambled warplanes after a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft intruded into its economic zone off its east coast, state news agency KCNA reported on Friday.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, was “a dangerous military provocation” and North Korea was considering measures to deter future incursions, an unnamed spokesperson of the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army said in the report.

The incident came ahead of a summit on Friday of the United States, South Korea and Japan. A South Korean lawmaker, citing that country’s intelligence agency, said on Thursday that North Korea may launch an intercontinental ballistic missile or take other military action to protest the meeting.

President Joe Biden will meet at Camp David in Maryland with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, hoping to tighten ties between Seoul and Tokyo amid nuclear threats from North Korea and at a time when China’s regional influence is growing.

South Korea and the United States are also due to begin 11 days of joint military drills on Monday.

North Korea US spy US spy aircraft

Comments

1000 characters

North Korea scrambled warplanes after US spy aircraft approached

Rupee back to losing ways, settles at 295.78 against US dollar

For Pakistan’s consumers and industries, economic woes are far from over

We will try to ensure financial discipline: caretaker PM Kakar addresses maiden cabinet meeting

Interim govt to cooperate with ECP to hold fair elections: information minister

More than 80 Christian homes, 19 churches vandalised: police

Circular debt settlement: OGDC says it has not received any formal communication yet

Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister as relations thaw

Cotton arrival in Pakistan improves 48%: PCGA

Ali Mardan Khan Domki named Balochistan caretaker CM

Pak Suzuki announces another motorcycle plant shutdown

Read more stories