BAFL 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.05%)
BIPL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
BOP 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
CNERGY 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.37%)
DFML 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
DGKC 51.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.25%)
FABL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FCCL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.75%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.7%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.19%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.74%)
OGDC 100.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
PIOC 93.25 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.19%)
PPL 76.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (3.02%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.12%)
SNGP 45.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
SSGC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.8%)
TRG 98.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.14%)
UNITY 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 4,896 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.05%)
BR30 17,388 Increased By 123.7 (0.72%)
KSE100 48,282 Decreased By -43.7 (-0.09%)
KSE30 17,164 Decreased By -25.1 (-0.15%)
Aug 18, 2023
Markets

European shares open lower as rate jitters, China woes loom large

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2023 02:04pm

European shares opened lower on Friday and are on track to post weekly losses as concerns around interest rates globally remaining higher for longer and dwindling growth prospects in China hammered risk sentiment.

As of 0703 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.5% and poised for its fourth consecutive day of losses, if trend holds. Surging bond yields have pressured equities this week, with the STOXX 600 headed for a weekly fall of nearly 2%.

China’s economy was the other topic on investors’ minds as a series of economic data and ructions in the property sector have laid bare the stumbling post-pandemic recovery.

Shares of China-exposed luxury heavyweights LVMH, Kering and Hermes fell between 0.6% and 1.2% on heightened concerns of weak economic growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

Embattled developer China Evergrande Group filed for bankruptcy protection in a US court as part of one of the world’s biggest debt restructuring exercises. European miners, who also face an exposure to China, fell 1.1% in early trade.

UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.6% after data showed British retail sales slumped more sharply than expected in July.

Among individual stocks, Frankfurt-listed SUSE surged 58% after the software solutions provider said it would be taken private by its majority shareholder EQT AB for an offer price of 16 euros per share.

